ΗΠΑ: Παιδιά ανάμεσα στις 12 τραυματίες στην έκρηξη που σημειώθηκε ΦΩΤΟ – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Ισχυρή έκρηξη σημειώθηκε σε διαμέρισμα στο Μέριλαντ, με αποτέλεσμα να τραυματιστούν 12 άτομα ανάμεσά τους και δύο παιδιά.

ΗΠΑ
16 Νοέ. 2022 19:48

Ισχυρή έκρηξη σημειώθηκε σε διαμέρισμα στο Μέριλαντ, με αποτέλεσμα να τραυματιστούν 12 άτομα ανάμεσά τους και δύο παιδιά. Τέσσερις από τους τραυματίες νοσηλεύονται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση.

ΗΠΑ

Σύμφωνα με το CNNi, κατέρρευσε μέρος του κτιρίου και βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη μεγάλη επιχείρηση διάσωσης.

 

ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ

ΗΠΑ
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

ΗΠΑ – Ντόναλντ Τραμπ: Εκτός προεκλογικής κρούρσας η κόρη του Ιβάνκα
ΗΠΑ
ΗΠΑ

ΗΠΑ: Αυτοκίνητο παρέσυρε 22 νεοσύλλεκτους αστυνομικούς στην Καλιφόρνια
kiriakos
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ

Μητσοτάκης: Επικοινώνησε με τον πατέρα της 39χρονης από την έκρηξη της Κωνσταντινούπολης
εκρηξη
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Χειρουργήθηκε η 39χρονη που τραυματίστηκε στην έκρηξη στην Κωνσταντινούπολη
ΗΠΑ
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

ΗΠΑ – Ντόναλντ Τραμπ: Εκτός προεκλογικής κρούρσας η κόρη του Ιβάνκα

Χωρίς να έχει στο πλευρό του την κόρη του Ιβάνκα Τραμπ, θα τρέξει την προεκλογική του εκστρατεία για το χρίσμα των Ρεπουμπλικάνων, ο πρώην πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ, Ντόναλντ Τραμπ.
ΗΠΑ
ΗΠΑ

ΗΠΑ: Αυτοκίνητο παρέσυρε 22 νεοσύλλεκτους αστυνομικούς στην Καλιφόρνια

Στις ΗΠΑ  αυτοκίνητο παρέσυρε 22 νεοσύλλεκτους αστυνομικούς, όπου ο 22χρονος οδηγός τραυματίστηκε.
ΚΥΠΡΟΣ
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Κύπρος: Καθηγητής παρενόχλησε σεξουαλικά μαθήτριες ενώ… έκανε μάθημα!

Σοκ προκαλούν τα όσα καταγγέλλουν σε βάρος καθηγητή Γυμνασίου της επαρχίας Λεμεσού στην Κύπρο, ανήλικες μαθήτριες
Τουρκία
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Μενέντεζ σε Τουρκία: «Όσο είμαι στην Γερουσία δεν θα πάρετε F-16»

«Όσο είμαι πρόεδρος της Επιτροπής Διεθνών Σχέσεων της Γερουσίας και έχω λόγο στην πώληση στρατιωτικού εξοπλισμού, δεν θα συμφωνήσω να πουληθούν F-16 στην Τουρκία», τόνισε ο Μενέντεζ.

