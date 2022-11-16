ΗΠΑ: Παιδιά ανάμεσα στις 12 τραυματίες στην έκρηξη που σημειώθηκε ΦΩΤΟ – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Ισχυρή έκρηξη σημειώθηκε σε διαμέρισμα στο Μέριλαντ, με αποτέλεσμα να τραυματιστούν 12 άτομα ανάμεσά τους και δύο παιδιά. Τέσσερις από τους τραυματίες νοσηλεύονται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση.

Σύμφωνα με το CNNi, κατέρρευσε μέρος του κτιρίου και βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη μεγάλη επιχείρηση διάσωσης.

Many County agencies are working together right now in the aftermath of a fiery explosion in Gaithersburg this morning. Update from leaders is coming at 2 p.m. @MoCoDHHS @mcpnews @MCFRSNews @ReadyMontgomery pic.twitter.com/aqc1o5OaeX — County Exec Marc Elrich (@MontCoExec) November 16, 2022

Sound On: A security camera captured the moment an explosion rocked a Gaithersburg, Maryland, condo complex on Wednesday. At least 10 people were injured in the blast, fire official said. Latest: https://t.co/kKbfjpkeUr 📹: Agromahdi123#maryland #breaking pic.twitter.com/l92QDEEKch — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) November 16, 2022