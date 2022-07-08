To σκεπτικό της απόφασης του CAS για Μακεδονικό και Λευκίμμη

Η Metrosport αποκάλυψε τους λόγους για τους οποίους το CAS απέρριψε τα αιτήματα της Λευκίμμης και της Κοζάνης για ακύρωση του βαθμολογικού πίνακα και αποβολή του Μακεδονικού από τα μπαράζ.

Στις παραγράφους 23-26 του Υπομνήματος του Μακεδονικού, με υπογραφή του πληρεξούσιου δικηγόρου Γρ. Ιωαννίδη, είναι εμφανή τα αδιάσειστα επιχειρήματα που έκανε αποδεκτά ο Ισπανός δικαστής.

Ιδού:

23. In this light, Second Respondent would respectfully invite the Sole Arbitrator to examine the prayers for relief of both Appellants, that are, by and large, identical. This must be done in conjunction with the fact that neither of the Appellants have filed an Objection against the ratification of the Standings Table, which is a requirement under First Respondent’s regulations.

In particular, the Sole Arbitrator is invited to consider Prayer 8 from First Appellant and Prayer 10 from Second Appellant. In the said Prayers, both Appellants are asking the Court to “…order the Hellenic Football Federation to amend the rankings of the regular season of division C Group 2…” Neither of the Appellants explain the legal basis for such request, nor do they assist the Court by explaining that the ratification of the table for the regular season took place on 12 May 2022, which was way before an appeal was launched with CAS2.

Second Respondent would direct the Sole Arbitrator to Exhibit 6 which corresponds to an official confirmation of the ratification of the Standings Table (Regular Season), produced by the Acting CEO of First Respondent.

Οι αιτιάσεις της Λευκίμμης και της Κοζάνης επικεντρώνονται στην αίτηση για δυο θεραπείες που στόχο έχουν την μεταβολή του βαθμολογικού πίνακα.

Καμία από τις δυο ομάδες όμως δεν εξηγεί την νομική βάση αυτών των αιτιάσεων ούτε και επιχειρούν να βοηθήσουν το δικαστήριο εξηγώντας ότι καμία από τις δυο δεν επιχείρησε να προσβάλει την επικύρωση του βαθμολογικού πίνακα η οποία έλαβε χώρα την 12η Μαίου του 2022, και η οποία ήταν 14 ημέρες πριν καταθέσουν την έφεσή τους στο CAS.

Ο Μακεδονικός παραθέτει τον Διαιτητή στο Πειστήριο 6 το οποίο αναφέρεται στην επίσημη επικύρωση του βαθμολογικού πίνακα και η οποία φέρει την υπογραφή του εκτελεστικού διευθυντή της ΕΠΟ.

24. In the premises, both Appellants are conveniently omitting to state to the Court that they failed to produce an Objection to the ratification of the Standings Table, which would have been a procedural requirement and the appropriate internal/national legal remedy to ensure they did not suffer irreparable harm.

Second Respondent would invite the Sole Arbitrator to examine Exhibit 9 which corresponds to confirmation from the Secretariat of First Respondent’s Court of Arbitration that neither of the Appellants, have, to date, launched an appeal against the ratification of the Standings Table (or before any other judicial forum – the Sole Arbitrator is respectfully reminded again of the mandatory nature of Articles 35.1 and 36.1 above).

Instead, both Appellants waited until the 24th day of May to launch an appeal with CAS, by producing a Prayer that was never the subject matter of the decision of First Respondent’s Appeals Committee, which gives rise to the present dispute. This was also twelve (12) days after the ratification of the Standings Table, and while three (3) games of the play off season had been played. At the time of writing the present Answer, Second Respondent had completed its participation in the play-off games and has deservedly earned its promotion to Super League 2.

Σύμφωνα με τα άνωθι και οι δυο εφεσιβάλλοντες, πολύ βολικά αποφεύγουν να εξηγήσουν στο δικαστήριο ότι απέτυχαν να προσβάλουν την επικύρωση της βαθμολογίας, που ούτως η άλλως αποτελεί δικονομική αξίωση και επίσης απέτυχαν να εξαντλήσουν με αυτόν τον τρόπο όλα τα εθνικά ένδικα μέσα, ούτως ώστε να σιγουρευθούν ότι δεν θα υποστούν ανεπανόρθωτη ζημιά, όπως και ισχυρίστηκαν στα ασφαλιστικά τους μετρά.

Ο Μακεδονικός θα προσκαλέσει τον Δικαστή να εξετάσει το Πειστήριο 9 το οποίο παραθέτει στην πιστοποίηση της Γραμματείας του Διαιτητικού Δικαστηρίου της ΕΠΟ ότι καμία από τις δυο ομάδες της Λευκίμμης και της Κοζάνης ουδέποτε κατέθεσαν αίτηση για την προσβολή της επικύρωσης του βαθμολογικού πίνακα, η σε οποιαδήποτε άλλο δικαστικό όργανο.

Αντιθέτως και οι δυο αυτές ομάδες περίμεναν μέχρι της 24 Μάιου για να καταθέσουν εφέσεις στο CAS, καταθέτοντας αιτήματα τα οποία ουδέποτε αποτέλεσαν σημείο συζήτησης ενώπιον των εθνικών δικαστικών οργάνων.

Αυτές οι εφέσεις επομένως κατατέθηκαν 12 ημέρες μετά την επικύρωση του βαθμολογικού πίνακα και ενώ 3 αγώνες για τα πλέι οφ είχαν ήδη διεξαχθεί. Την χρονική στιγμή στην οποία οι διάδικοι αναμένουν την απόφαση του CAS, ο Μακεδονικός είχε ήδη κερδίσει την άνοδο του στην Σούπερ Λιγκ 2.

25. This is a remarkable omission by both Appellants and Second Respondent would respectfully invite the Sole Arbitrator to draw all necessary negative inferences from such omission. Consequently, the Sole Arbitrator would find no trouble in safely concluding that all internal remedies have not been exhausted, contrary to what both Appellants state at paragraph 30 of their Briefs.

Even if they had been exhausted, it is Second Respondent’s respectful submission that the ratification of the Standings Table was never part of the legal discussion at first instance, did not form part of the Appellants’ prayers for relief at national level, and it never formed part of any Objection following the decision of First Respondent to ratify the Standings Table.

Accordingly, the Appellants cannot have a reasonable and justified ground for complaint, as they failed to exhaust all national legal remedies in an expedited and prudent manner and, subsequently, to stop any hypothetical and potential irreparable harm. One must question the Appellants’ omission in making use of the relevant national remedies to stop the irreparable harm they are now claiming.

Αυτές είναι πραγματικά αξιοσημείωτες και εντυπωσιακές αιτιάσεις από την πλευρά των ομάδων της Λευκίμμης και της Κοζάνης, και ο Μακεδονικός θα προσκαλέσει τον Δικαστή να καταλήξει σε όλα τα απαραίτητα αρνητικά συμπεράσματα από την παράλειψη αυτήν των δυο ομάδων.

Ο Μακεδονικός επίσης προσκαλεί τον Δικαστή να συμπεράνει ότι και οι δυο αυτές ομάδες απέτυχαν να εξαντλήσουν όλα τα εθνικά δικαστικά μέσα, όπως ορίζει ο δικονομικός κώδικας του CAS.

Επομένως είναι το σεβαστό επιχείρημα του Μακεδονικού ότι η επικύρωση του βαθμολογικού πίνακα δεν ήταν ποτέ το θέμα συζήτησης ενώπιον των εθνικών οργάνων, ποτέ οι δυο ομάδες δεν ζήτησαν την μη επικύρωση του και ποτέ δεν κατέθεσαν ένσταση για μη επικύρωση.

Επομένως η Λευκίμμη και η Κοζάνη δεν μπορούν να έχουν μια λογική και δικαιολογημένη βάση για παράπονο, αφού απέτυχαν να εξαντλήσουν όλα τα εθνικά ένδικα μέσα, με έναν εσπευσμένο και συνετό τρόπο, ούτως ώστε να σταματήσουν την υποτιθέμενη ανεπανόρθωτη ζημιά που τώρα ισχυρίζονται ότι θα υποστούν. Θα πρέπει να αναρωτηθεί κάποιος για αυτήν την σημαντική παράλειψη.

26. In the premises, it is respectfully submitted that the CAS does not have the power to rule on a motion against the ratification of the Standings Table, let alone cancel out all the play off matches already played, as these were not any of the motions the Appellants filed at first instance.

The Sole Arbitrator may find assistance in the matter of Arbitration CAS 2016/A/4727 Kuwait Shooting Federation (KSF) v International Shooting Sport Federation where it was decided that the CAS’ ability to rule on a motion cannot be wider than that of the appellate level of a national federation. More specifically, much as Article R57 of the CAS Code provides a CAS panel with a de novo power of review, the latter cannot be construed as being wider than that of the appellate body.

The power of review of a CAS panel is determined by the relevant statutory legal basis and is limited with regard to the appeal against and the review of the appealed decision(s), both objectively and subjectively. If a motion was neither object of the proceedings before the previous authorities, nor in anyway dealt with in the appealed decision(s), the CAS panel does not have power to decide on it and the motion must be rejected.

Σύμφωνα με τα άνωθι, ο Μακεδονικός με σεβασμό υποβάλει το επιχείρημα ότι το CAS δεν έχει την εξουσία να κρίνει σε μια αίτηση για μεταβολή της βαθμολογίας (και ειδικά στην αποβολή του Μακεδονικού), ποσό μάλλον να ακυρώσει όλα τα παιχνίδια των πλει οφ, καθώς αυτά δεν αποτέλεσαν ποτέ το αντικείμενο συζήτησης πρωτόδικα.

Ο Δικαστής θα βρει σημαντική βοήθεια στην νομολογία του CAS και συγκεκριμένα στην υπόθεση Arbitration CAS 2016/A/4727 Kuwait Shooting Federation (KSF) v International Shooting Sport Federation στην οποία είχε κριθεί και αποφασισθεί ότι το ΚΑΣ δεν έχει την δυνατότητα να ξεπεράσει την εξουσία του πέρα από τα όρια του εθνικού εφετικού βαθμού.

Συγκεκριμένα, αν και το άρθρο 57 του δικονομικού κώδικα του ΚΑΣ ορίζει ότι μια έφεση στο CAS μπορεί να εξεταστεί από την αρχή, σύμφωνα με την αρχή de novo, αυτό δεν μπορεί να ερμηνευθεί ως αρχή με μεγαλύτερη ισχύ από αυτήν του εθνικού εφετικού οργάνου.

Επομένως η εξουσία του CAS ερμηνεύεται πάντοτε σύμφωνα με την σχετική νομοθετική βάση του εθνικού αθλητικού οργανισμού και περιορίζεται στις αιτιάσεις και θεραπείες οι οποίες προβάλλονται στον πρώτο βαθμό, είτε αντικειμενικά είτε υποκειμενικά.

Επομένως, αν αυτές οι αιτιάσεις/θεραπείες δεν συζητήθηκαν ποτέ σε πρώτο βαθμό, η δεν αποτέλεσαν αντικείμενο της εφεσιβαλλόμενης απόφασης, τότε το CAS δεν έχει την εξουσία να κρίνει πάνω σε αυτές και επομένως θα πρέπει να τις απορρίψει.

Πηγή: metrosport.gr