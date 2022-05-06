Κούβα: Έκρηξη σε ξενοδοχείο στην Αβάνα – Αναζητούν επιζώντες στα συντρίμμια

Κούβα: Έκρηξη σε ξενοδοχείο στην Αβάνα - Αναζητούν επιζώντες στα συντρίμμια
06 Μάι. 2022

Ισχυρή έκρηξη σημειώθηκε στο κεντρικό ξενοδοχείο «Hotel Saratoga» στην Αβάνα. Οι εικόνες από την πρωτεύουσα της Κούβας είναι σοκαριστικές.

Σύμφωνα με το CNN, διασώστες ψάχνουν επιζώντες στα συντρίμμια του ξενοδοχείου.

Δείτε φωτογραφίες και βίντεο από το Twitter

Κούβα: Έκρηξη σε ξενοδοχείο στην Αβάνα - Αναζητούν επιζώντες στα συντρίμμια

# ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ TAGS:
Ακολουθήστε το Pelop.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα απο την Πάτρα

Ειδήσεις από την Πάτρα, την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο pelop.gr

Γράψτε το σχόλιό σας

Παρακολουθήστε τα σχόλια
Να ειδοποιηθώ όταν
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

20:31 Σέρρες: Νεκρός σε τροχαίο 73χρονος οδηγός – Έπεσε σε αρδευτικό κανάλι 
20:23 Κούβα: Έκρηξη σε ξενοδοχείο στην Αβάνα – Αναζητούν επιζώντες στα συντρίμμια
20:10 Στο βάθρο η Ελλάδα στο Ευρωπαϊκό Grand Prix στο Plovdid
20:01 Πούτιν για Δύση: Η 9η Μαΐου θα είναι προειδοποιητική  για… «τη συντέλεια του κόσμου»  
20:00 Νέα Δημοκρατία: Δείτε live την ομιλία Μητσοτάκη στο συνέδριο του κόμματος
19:55 ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: «Ας πουν την αλήθεια στους πολίτες, η εξαπάτηση θα αποκαλυφθεί»
19:53 Χανιά: «Τον σκότωσαν και μετά έπρεπε να τον κάψουν; Τι πράγματα είναι αυτά;» λέει η μητέρα του 53χρονου
19:48 Πήρε 600 εισιτήρια για Βελιγράδι ο Ολυμπιακός!
19:46 Θετικό ρεκόρ στις εξαγωγές το α’ τρίμηνο του 2022 – Αρνητικό ρεκόρ στο εμπορικό έλλειμμα
19:44 ΟΠΕΚΑ: Πότε πληρώνονται ΚΕΑ, επιδόματα παιδιού, ενοικίου, προνοιακά Μαΐου 2022
19:42 Μετακινούνται εκτάκτως οι επικεφαλής του Ανθρωποκτονιών και του Εκβιαστών – Είχαν χειριστεί Γλυκά Νερά και Πάτρα
19:25  Γυναικοκτονία στη Καβάλα: Τι αναφέρει φίλη της 43χρονης  – «Την ζήλευε, δεν την άφηνε σε ησυχία»
19:20 ΕΛ.ΑΣ.: Απομακρύνονται οι επικεφαλής του Ανθρωποκτονιών που ερευνούν την υπόθεση της Ρούλας Πισπιρίγκου
19:11 Λέων για το θάνατο της Τζωρτζίνας: «Να δούμε όλους τους τρόπους που βασανίστηκε» BINTEO
19:03 Κατσανιώτης: Στηρίζουμε τους σταφιδοπαραγωγούς της Αχαΐας – Πληρωμές την άλλη εβδομάδα
18:56 ΚΙΝΑΛ – Κάλπες την Κυριακή: Οι παλιοί μιλούν στην «Π»για το… νέο ΠΑΣΟΚ
18:45 Γυναικοκτονία στην Καβάλα: Στραγγαλίστηκε η φαρμακοποιός σύμφωνα με την ιατροδικαστική έκθεση
18:37 Η εορτή της Αγίας Ειρήνης στην Πάτρα ΦΩΤΟ
18:30 Πάτρα: Τρεις δράσεις αιμοδοσίας από τον Σύλλογο Εθελοντών Αιμοδοτών Κέντρου Υγείας Χαλανδρίτσας
18:23 Με ισχυρή πτώση έκλεισε το Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών – Μεγάλες απώλειες σε εβδομαδιαία βάση
ΟΛΕΣ ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
ΠΡΩΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΟ 6/5/2022
ΓΙΝΕ ΣΥΝΔΡΟΜΗΤΗΣ

ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ

Κούβα – Κορονοϊός: 469 νέα κρούσματα και ένας νεκρός
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Κούβα – Κορονοϊός: 469 νέα κρούσματα και ένας νεκρός
Κούβα: Πάνω από 8.000 κρούσματα καθημερινά
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Κούβα: Πάνω από 8.000 κρούσματα καθημερινά
Γαλλία: Επίθεση με μολότοφ στην πρεσβεία της Κούβας - Γιατί κατηγορούν τις ΗΠΑ
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ

Γαλλία: Επίθεση με μολότοφ στην πρεσβεία της Κούβας – Γιατί κατηγορούν τις ΗΠΑ
Κούβα: Ένας νεκρός και αρκετοί τραυματίες στις αντικυβερνητικές διαδηλώσεις
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Κούβα: Ένας νεκρός και αρκετοί τραυματίες στις αντικυβερνητικές διαδηλώσεις

Latest News

06/05/2022 20:31

Σέρρες: Νεκρός σε τροχαίο 73χρονος οδηγός – Έπεσε σε αρδευτικό κανάλι 

 06/05/2022 20:23

Κούβα: Έκρηξη σε ξενοδοχείο στην Αβάνα – Αναζητούν επιζώντες στα συντρίμμια

 06/05/2022 20:10

Στο βάθρο η Ελλάδα στο Ευρωπαϊκό Grand Prix στο Plovdid
06/05/2022 20:01

Πούτιν για Δύση: Η 9η Μαΐου θα είναι προειδοποιητική  για… «τη συντέλεια του κόσμου»  

 06/05/2022 20:00

Νέα Δημοκρατία: Δείτε live την ομιλία Μητσοτάκη στο συνέδριο του κόμματος

 06/05/2022 19:55

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: «Ας πουν την αλήθεια στους πολίτες, η εξαπάτηση θα αποκαλυφθεί»

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Πούτιν για Δύση: Η 9η Μαΐου θα είναι προειδοποιητική  για... «τη συντέλεια του κόσμου»  
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Πούτιν για Δύση: Η 9η Μαΐου θα είναι προειδοποιητική  για… «τη συντέλεια του κόσμου»  

Ο Ρώσος πρόεδρος Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν, ο οποίος τη Δευτέρα θα ηγηθεί των εορτασμών της 77ης επετείου της νίκης της Σοβιετικής…
Ο Ζελένσκι κάλεσε τον Σολτς να επισκεφτεί την Ουκρανία στις 9 Μαΐου
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Ο Ζελένσκι κάλεσε τον Σολτς να επισκεφτεί την Ουκρανία στις 9 Μαΐου

Ο Ουκρανός πρόεδρος προέβη στην πρόσκληση αυτή προς τον Σολτς μετά την ένταση στις σχέσεις των δύο χωρών όταν ο Γερμανός πρόεδρος δεν έγινε δεκτός να επισκεφθεί το Κίεβο τον περασμένο μήνα.
Ζελένσκι: Η Ρωσία πιστεύει ότι δεν θα διωχθεί για εγκλήματα πολέμου
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Ζελένσκι: Η Ρωσία πιστεύει ότι δεν θα διωχθεί για εγκλήματα πολέμου

«Δεν πιστεύουν ότι μπορούν να καταστούν υπόλογοι για εγκλήματα πολέμου, επειδή έχουν τη δύναμη του πυρηνικού κράτους», είπε ο Ζελένσκι, μιλώντας μέσω διερμηνέα, στη δεξαμενή σκέψης του βρετανικού Chatham House.
Γερμανία: «Οι πυρηνικές απειλές του Πούτιν πρέπει να ληφθούν πολύ σοβαρά υπ’ όψιν»
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Γερμανία: «Οι πυρηνικές απειλές του Πούτιν πρέπει να ληφθούν πολύ σοβαρά υπ’ όψιν»

Το είπε η υπουργός Εξωτερικών της Γερμανίας Αναλένα Μπέρμποκ, σε συνέντευξή της στο περιοδικό Der Spiegel που θα κυκλοφορήσει αύριο.

ΧΡΗΣΙΜΑ

Πένθη

Κηδείες & Μνημόσυνα Σάββατο 7 και Κυριακή 8 Μαΐου

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ
6 Μαΐου

Εορτολόγιο

Σεραφείμ, Σεραφειμία, Σεραφείμα, Σεραφίνα, Σεραφειμή, Σεραφειμούλα, Σεραφειμίτσα...

Alt Text!

Φαρμακεία

Βρείτε τα εφημερεύοντα φαρμακεία

Alt Text!

Νοσοκομεία

Βρείτε τα εφημερεύοντα Νοσοκομεία

Alt Text!

Βουλκανιζατέρ

Alt Text!