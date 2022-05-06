Κούβα: Έκρηξη σε ξενοδοχείο στην Αβάνα – Αναζητούν επιζώντες στα συντρίμμια
Ισχυρή έκρηξη σημειώθηκε στο κεντρικό ξενοδοχείο «Hotel Saratoga» στην Αβάνα. Οι εικόνες από την πρωτεύουσα της Κούβας είναι σοκαριστικές.
Σύμφωνα με το CNN, διασώστες ψάχνουν επιζώντες στα συντρίμμια του ξενοδοχείου.
Δείτε φωτογραφίες και βίντεο από το Twitter
A big explosion caused serious damage to the Hotel Saratoga, in the Cuban capital Havana. Videos have emerged of people trying to rescue the wounded, but still no word of deaths
The cause of the explosion is unknown pic.twitter.com/kbOkRY4TC1
— Bellum et Pax 🇧🇷 (@BellumPaxBR) May 6, 2022
🚨 #BREAKING: A massive explosion has rocked a popular hotel in #Havana in #Cuba as several floors were ripped apart by a huge blast.
#cuban #SaratogaHotel #breakingnews #anews pic.twitter.com/okVwcgTqej
— ANews (@anews) May 6, 2022
NOW – Explosion at history Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba.pic.twitter.com/uPN9cyLrbA
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 6, 2022
