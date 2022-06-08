RGC 2022 – Η τηλεοπτική κάλυψη του συνεδρίου από το Ionian TV
Το 10ο Regional Growth Conference RGC 2022 ξεκινά τις εργασίες του τη Πέμπτη, στο Συνεδριακό Κέντρο του Πανεπιστημίου Πατρών
Αρχίζουν την Πέμπτη 9 Ιουνίου οι τριήμερες εργασίες του 10ου Regional Growth Conference RGC 2022, του Συνεδρίου που διοργανώνει η εφημερίδα «Πελοπόννησος» και το pelop.gr, με τη στήριξη της Περιφέρειας Δυτικής Ελλάδας.
Το πρόγραμμα των ζωντανών μεταδόσεων του RGC 2022 από το ΙΟΝΙΑΝ TV:
ΠΕΜΠΤΗ 9.6
AUDITORIUM
09:45 – 10:00
Theodoros Louloudis, Publisher, “PELOPONNISOS” Newspaper
Nektarios Farmakis, Governor of Western Greece
10:00 – 10:10
OPENING REMARKS
Stelios Petsas, Alternate Minister of Interior
10:20 – 10:30
OPENING SPEECH
Elisa Ferreira, Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, European Commission (v)
10:30 – 10:55
A DIALOGUE WITH
Kostas Karamanlis, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport
Moderator: Alexandra Kassimi, Journalist, Kathimerini Newspaper
10:55 – 11:20
A SPEECH BY
Vasilis Kikilias, Minister for Tourism, Hellenic Republic
11:20 – 12:50
How the New Code of Local Authorities shapes the Region’s Responsibilities
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ 10.6
ACHAIA HALL
09:00 – 10:15
Digital Skills and Employability
10:15 – 11:20
Taking Greece’s Digital Transformation to the next level
AUDITORIUM
11:20 – 11:35
A SPEECH BY
Turning Greece into an Investment Powerhouse
Adonis Georgiadis, Minister of Development & Investments (v)
11:35 – 12:00
A DIALOGUE WITH
Effie Achtsioglou, Member, Hellenic Parliament (SYRIZA party) | f. Minister of Labour, Social Security & Solidarity (v)
Moderator: Amalia Katzou, Managing Director, Newsbomb.gr
12:00 – 12:20 NETWORKING BREAK | COFFEE
ACHAIA HALL
12:20 – 12:50
A CONVERSATION ON
Unlocking Greece’s untapped energy potential
Kostas Skrekas, Minister of Environment and Energy, Hellenic Republic (v)
Moderator: Nikos Filippidis, Anchorman, MEGA TV
ΣΑΒΒΑΤΟ 11.6
ACHAIA HALL
09:00 – 10:00
The Pandemic Footprint and the Protection of the Population
10:00 – 10:40
Health Crisis in the Future and How do we Prepare for the Next Pandemic
10:40 – 11:00 A SPEECH BY
Athanasios Plevris, Minister of Health, Hellenic Republic
11:00- 11:30 KEYNOTE SPEECH
Resiliency and Mental Health in the Face of Adversity
11:30- 12:40
Well-Being: Improving Lives by Improving Regions
