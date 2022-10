TikTok: Χρήστης αποκάλυψε την ιστορία πίσω από το όνομα των «ΙΚΕΑ»!

To simplify its inventory processing across it’s massive empire IKEA uses the Swedish name for all its products regardless of the country the store is operating in. But the reason this system was developed was due to IKEA’s founder Ingvar Kamprad being dyslexic and not being able to remember numerical codes. All the product names also mean something in Swedish and product namers follow strict guidelines when naming new products. @ikea #ikea #productname #funfact #funfacts #ikeafact #ikeatiktok #ikeatok #fact #facts #ikeaname #etymology #coolfact #coolfacts #facttok #facttiktok #edutok #swedish #swedishlanguage #ingvardkamprad #ikeaproducts #ikeastore #ikealife

