5 ιδέες για να ποζάρετε μαζί χωρίς να είναι cringe

COUPLES PHOTO | when you hand your phone to a stranger to take your photo, try out this pose! Its super easy to jump into & requires minimal effort on both parts! Have the partner who puts their arm around you kiss your head or kiss you or you can just look at the camera and smile (also don’t forget that hand in pocket and thumb out)! Try this out and let me know what you think!! #posingtips #posingideas #newpose #posingtipsandtricks #poseathome #easyposes #easyposesforinstagram #couplesposes #couplesposes #couplesoftiktok #couplesphotography #couplesphotoshoot #couplesphotos #updatedphotos #updatedphoto #posing101 #posingforcouples #easycouplespose #funcouplespose #couplesposeideas #couplesposing #engagment #engagmentphotoshoot #engagementphotographer #weddingtiktok #weddingphotographer #cuteposes #funphotoideas

♬ original sound – ASHLEY HUFT