Netflix: Δείτε ποιες ταινίες, σειρές και ντοκιμαντέρ βγαίνουν εκτός μέσα στον Αύγουστο

Το Netflix βγάζει εκτός τον Αύγουστο αρκετά ντοκιμαντέρ, σειρές και ταινίες με την πλήρη λίστα των σειρών και ταινιών που αποχωρούν να είναι η εξής:

Ταινίες:

1/8: No Strings Attached, Mom’s Gotta Go, Money Monster, Sausage Party, 12 Mighty Orphans, Run All Night, Opening Night, Bumblebee, Patong Girl

3/8: The Unholy, No One Will Ever Know

4/8: Zenek, The Iron Bridge, Inspection, Jutro isziemy do kina, Everything for my Mother, Karski

10/8: Land

15/8: Perfect Stranger, The Bounty Hunter, Back to the Future, Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Pitch Perfect 3

16/8: Bean: The Ultimate Disaster Movie, Hard Target 2, Back to the Future Part II, Straight Outta Compton, Warcraft

17/8: All My Life

19/8: Krótka histeria czasu, Wenecja, Samotność w sieci, Stars, Immensity of Justice, Ticket to the Moon, Komornik, Shameless, The Butler

21/8: Escape Plan

25/8: The Hangover, The Hangover Part II, The Hangover Part III

26/8: The Brothers Grimsby

Σειρές:

21/8: 100 dias para enamorarnos season 1

Ντοκιμαντέρ:

1/8: The Hidden Trail: Tracking Canada’s Coastal Wolves, Deep in the Rainforest season 1, Battlefield Behemoths: A History of the Tank – The World Wars.: Konfrontation und Revolution, Trekking the Great Wall, Crocodiles – The Private Life of Primeaval Reptiles, World War A: Aliens Invade Earth, The Silicon Valley Revolution: How a Few Nerds Changed the World, Lions – Mothers’ Fight for Survival, The Secret Lives of Guinea Pigs, Wild Italy season 1, The Secrets at Phaistos – Facts, Finds and Forgery, The Lesser Caucasus – Between Mount Ararat and the Caspian Sea, Expedition Wallacea – The Cradle of Marine Life, Dark Side of Light, Wild Planet – Lisbon in Jeopardy, Rainforest Pixies: The Mysterious Rhynchocyon Shrew of Arabuko, Wild Switzerland: Unsere wilde Schweiz, Nazis in the CIA, Dream Routes season 1, Encounter in Space, Cuba’s Long Shadow of Rememberance, Wild Germany – Exploring Lusatioa, What Killed the Ice Giants, Journey to the Amazon: The Forgotten Warriors of Carthage, Being Napoleon, Little Man, Bama and the Lost Gorillas, Big Bang in Tunguska, The Search For Hitler’s Bomb, Mozambique’s Minesweeper Rats, Wilder Iran, The Mysterious Mummified Dogs of Ancient Egypt, Immortal Pompeii, Destination White House – Battles for the Presidency, The Women Saving Our Seas: Frauen und Ozeane, Lions – The Private Life of Big Cats, The Greater Caucasus, Cheetah Mom, Anaconda – Silent Killer, Stalin’s Daughter, Owan the Terrible

4/8: Jarocin, Jerzy Popieluszko: Messenger of the Truth, Jurek, Of Animals and Men

7/8: Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story, Nasha Natasha

10/8: The Birth Reborn

15/8: Blackfish

Παιδικά:

12/8: Alpha and Omega

24/8: The Croods: A New Age

Standup:

11/8: Jim Gaffigan: Beyond the Pale, Jim Gaffigan: Obsessed, Jim Gaffigan: King Baby, Jim Gaffigan: Mr Universe

«Εξωτικές» επιλογές:

Ταϊλάνδη: Sleepless Society: Nyctophobia

Ιαπωνία: A Certain Scientific Railgun, When They Cry, A Certain Magical Index, A Certain Magical Index: The Movie – The Miracle of Endymion, A Certain Magical Index II, Bleach

Κίνα: Pretty Man, Take my Brother Away

Κορέα: Zombie Detective, Into the Ring, To All the Guys who Loved Me, Bread Barbershop, Liver or Die

Φιλιππίνες: It Takes a Man and a Woman, She’s Dating the Gangster, The Breakup Playlist, My Ex & Whys, Beauty and the Bestie, Four Sisters and a Wedding, Bride for Rest, The Mistress, A Second Chance, Can’t Help Falling in Love

Ινδία: Chennai Express, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, O Kadhal Kanmani, Bombay, The Creative Indians

Νότια Αφρική: Slay

Νιγηρία: Ije: The Journey, Quam’s Money

Πηγή: techmaniacs