Oscars 2023: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες
Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες των φετινών Όσκαρ. Δείτε τις ανακοινώσεις της Ακαδημίας.
Η Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοινώνει τις τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023 με την τελετή απονομής της υψηλότερης διάκρισης στη βιομηχανία του κινηματογράφου να λαμβάνει χώρα στις την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theater.
Αναλυτικά οι υποψήφιοι
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
- Μπρένταν Γκλίσον -«The Banshees of Inisherin»
- Τζαντ Χερς -«The Fabelmans»
- Μπράιαν Τίρι Χένρι – «Causeway»
- Μπάρι Κέογκαν -«The Banshees of Inisherin»
- Κε Χουι Καν -«Everything Everywhere All at Once»
B’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
- Αντζελα Μπάσετ – «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Χουν Τσάου -«Φάλαινα»
- Κέρι Κόντον -«the Banshees of Inisherin»
- Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις -«Everything Everywhere All at Once»
- Στέφανι Σου – «Everything Everywhere All at Once»
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Τα Πάντα Ολα
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Triangle of Sadness
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Μουσική
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Babylon”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
Διεθνής Ταινία
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
Κοστούμια
- Babylon
- Wakanda Forever
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (Τα Πάντα Ολα)
- Elvis
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Ήχος
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Ουδέν νεώτερον από το δυτικό μέτωπο)
- The Batman
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Animation
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Live Action
- Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- The Red Suitcase
- Night Rider
